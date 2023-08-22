More from Star Tribune
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 100; excessive heat warning
It'll be sunny, windy and dangerously hot, likely breaking the previous high of 97. There's an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday, with a heat index up to 116 today.
Nation
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast. It is expected to bring rain along the border
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast Tuesday, where it is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kmh) in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border.
World
Dominican Republic starts shuttering schools and offices ahead of Tropical Storm Franklin
Authorities in the Dominican Republic prepared to shut down much of the country Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
Weather
Morning forecast: 100 degrees possible today; excessive heat warning
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 22
Nation
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's soggy mess
A natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation's midsection and other factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada, scientists figure.