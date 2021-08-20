More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
New Englanders bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the southern New England coast.
World
French Riviera wildfire not spreading but still uncontrolled
Firefighters have tamed but not fully controlled a huge wildfire blazing through the backcountry of the French Riviera, the top state official in the region said Friday.
World
Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods
A police boat and divers joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast, Turkish media reported Friday as authorities raised the death toll from the disaster to 81.
World
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the Gulf coast after crashing through the country's main tourist strip.