Evening forecast: Low of 61; partly cloudy and mild, with a thunderstorm in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Partly Sunny Saturday As Highs Climb Near 80F - Storms Saturday Night Into Sunday
We'll see partly sunny skies on Saturday as highs climb up to near 80F - potentially our last 80F of the year! After that, storms will move in Saturday Night into Sunday, some of which could be severe. A couple more rain chances are in the forecast next week. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Nursing home owner appeals 7 license revocations after Ida
Conditions deteriorated at a warehouse housing evacuated nursing home patients, five of whose deaths were linked to Hurricane Ida, because widespread and unexpected storm damage interrupted essential services, the nursing homes' owner says.