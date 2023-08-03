More from Star Tribune
World
Philippine troops find trainer plane's wreckage and retrieve the bodies of the pilot and student
Philippine troops found the wreckage of a small plane and retrieved the bodies of its Filipino trainer pilot and his Indian student Thursday after a three-day search that was hampered by bad weather, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 93, decreasing humidity
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and humid, high 93
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 3
World
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already caused damage and injuries
The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands this week was slowly moving west Thursday but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago.
Nation
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames threaten iconic Joshua trees
Firefighters aided by rain fought to contain a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region's famous spiky Joshua trees.