More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 90 with decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24
Nation
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
The latest round of heavy rain has led to more flooding in parts of the nation, including an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars and in Las Vegas, where the strip was covered with water, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Still hot, but not as hot; high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24
Paul Douglas
Thursday: Not As Warm, But Still Near 90F With Sunny Skies
Heading to the first day of the State Fair? It's still going to be hot - though not as hot as the past couple days - with highs around 90F and feels like temperatures in the mid-90s. We'll see mid-80s Friday (with an isolated storm chance), then 70s Saturday. - D.J. Kayser
World
At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after making landfall in the country's southern region, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing.