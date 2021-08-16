More from Star Tribune
World
Flooding death toll in Turkey climbs to 77; dozens missing
Rescuers recovered more bodies Monday from the severe flooding that devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast last week, bringing the death toll to 77, officials said.
Business
Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims
Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake there and a death toll that has reached 1,297. However, the Caribbean nation's political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts.
World
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday in this quake-ravaged coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted. Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was killed in the quake, believed there were more people trapped in the rubble.
World
Flood knocks down German bridge, sweeps people away
Dozens of German rescue teams were searching Monday for missing people who witnesses said were tossed into a river in Bavaria's Valley of Hell when a sudden flood tore down a bridge they were standing on, the German news agency dpa reported.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 86, sunny with light breeze
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will climb into the 90s starting tomorrow.