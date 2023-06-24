More from Star Tribune
World
Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend and sets multi-day temperature record
Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
World
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Cindy formed behind Tropical Storm Bret, in the first case of two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began in 1851, forecasters said Friday.
Paul Douglas
Showers And Storms Expected For Weekend Events
We'll be watching a slower-moving area of low pressure moving across the region as we head into the weekend, bringing rounds of showers and storms along with it. The heaviest rain does appear to be Saturday into Saturday Night, with more scattered rain on Sunday. - D.J. Kayser