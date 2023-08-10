More from Star Tribune
Nation
Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years
The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 80; chance of showers, storms
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 10
World
Tropical Storm Khanun pounds South Korea's coastal regions before reaching Seoul in weakened state
Tropical Storm Khanun poured intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead, before weakening as it reached major urban centers near the capital.
Nation
Rising flood risks threaten many water and sewage treatment plants across the US
The crack of a summer thunderstorm once comforted people in Ludlow, Vermont. But that was before a storm dropped eight inches of rain on the village of 2,200 in two days last month. And it was before the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Now a coming rainstorm can stir panic.
Nation
What's driving Maui's devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.