Afternoon forecast: High 67, low 45 tonight
Nation
Charleston, Savannah see abnormally high tides during storm
A strong storm off the Southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides Sunday, causing coastal flooding that approached levels rarely seen outside of hurricanes along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts, officials said.
Weather
Morning weather: Mostly cloudy, high 67
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
World
Early-season snow blankets Beijing, northern China
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays.
Paul Douglas
Highs Almost 20F Degrees Above Average Sunday - Precipitation Expected Late Week
Another quite warm early November day is on tap Sunday, with highs across the state in the 50s and 60s. The other shoe starts to drop, through, during the week with cooler highs returning and the chance of rain (maybe even some snow?) for the second half of the week. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser