More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 38, quick freeze tonight
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 18
Sports
Climate change makes the future of Nordic skiing uncertain
For the first time in 32 years, organizers of the Rendezvous Cross Country Ski Festival in West Yellowstone, Montana, had to cancel November's traditional start-of-the-ski-season event due to a lack of snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 38, snow up north; cold returns tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 18
Paul Douglas
Moderately Cold With Little Snow Next 7-10 Days
Not much drama in the weather department during this, the Dead of Winter. Although the midpoint of winter is now behind us (by a few days) and average temperatures start to creep up again, in theory, on paper. In reality a couple more cold weeks are brewing - not record setting but definitely cold enough to get your attention.
Business
Tornado victim's family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the central Illinois Amazon facility where he worked filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Madison County.