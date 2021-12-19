More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 31, windy and mostly sunny
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Nation
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside, their grandmother said.
World
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 140; mayors plead for food
The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 31, cloudy and windy
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Paul Douglas
Dwindling Odds of White Christmas Much of USA
The northern half of Minnesota may pick up another 2-5" by Christmas, but this week looks relatively mild, with daytime highs mostly in the 30s. ECMWF predicts 40F and rain showers on Christmas Eve. Santa may need to load up toys in his red SUV Friday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson