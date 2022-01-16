More from Star Tribune
Nation
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 30, snow flurries, low of 17 tonight
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Politics
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year
By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 30, light snow showers possible
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
World
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear.