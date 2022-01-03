More from Star Tribune
Nation
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 24, some clouds
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket
A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president's helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.
Business
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.
Nation
Glass Animals ride the slow-burning 'Heat Waves' to Grammys
Hospitals aren't usually incubators of great music, but in the case of English indie-pop band Glass Animals, one member's medical emergency led to a breakout album and a Grammy nomination.