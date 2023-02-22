More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Heavy snow moves in, avoid travel
The National Weather service is warning Minnesotans that travel conditions could deteriorate quickly Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm warning continues through noon tomorrow for the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Potent winter storm 'still coming,' Weather Service says
MnDOT has 200 plows out clearing metro area roads after a first round of snow. "Round two will have heavier snow accompanied with gusty winds," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Forecast: 13 to 17 inches still on the way tonight, Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 22
Local
Woman dies after crashing her pickup on snowy road west of the Twin Cities
The rollover wreck occurred roughly 10 miles northeast of Hutchinson, the State Patrol said.