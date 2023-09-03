More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Heating up, high 99
Stay safe as temperatures rise throughout Sunday.
Business
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic -- for better or worse
For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go.
Paul Douglas
July 4th or Labor Day weekend? Highs near 100F Sunday and Monday
We're in the midst of a five-day stretch of 90F-plus highs, with a shot at 100F the next two days. If you're out by the lake or partaking in the "Great Minnesota Sweat Together", make sure you're staying hydrated. Closer to average highs return midweek. — D.J. Kayser
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat advisory, high 99
It's rare for Minnesota to be this hot in September.
World
As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared
Much of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa's 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what's to come. That can be both deadly and expensive, with damage running in the billions of dollars.