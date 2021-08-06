More from Star Tribune
Nation
'Nothing's safe' as wildfire tears through California town
Shelton Douthit and his team at the Feather River Land Trust in Northern California have been working to restore the lush natural habitat and protect Indigenous artifacts around Lake Almanor. Now, after a ferocious wildfire tore through the area, he knows "nothing's safe."
Evening forecast: Low of 70; patchy clouds, humid and a late thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Drought-plagued Minnesota farmers to get additional government aid
Gov. Tim Walz says federal aid is coming and he hopes for supplement from state.
Nation
Poor weather hampers crash victim recovery efforts in Alaska
Poor weather conditions were hindering efforts to recover the bodies of six people who were killed when a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska, Alaska State Troopers said Friday.
World
Germany: 2 officials probed over warnings in deadly flood
German prosecutors said Friday that they have launched a formal probe into whether two regional officials failed to properly warn residents ahead of last month's deadly floods.