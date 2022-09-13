More from Star Tribune
Nation
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago, sending boulders across roads, carrying away cars and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 13
World
Pakistan scrambles to deliver aid as flood death toll rises
Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need on Tuesday as the death toll from record-breaking floods in this impoverished Islamic nation rose further, with no respite in sight from the unprecedented monsoon rains.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 13
Nation
