Local Twin Cities man accused of using sexual fetish as pretext for abuse pleads guilty in Fla. case
Afternoon forecast: Haze gives way to sun, high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing ''significant and rare impacts'' including extensive flooding.
Morning forecast: Hazy, high 83; hot Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm Thursday evening off Mexico's Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend.
3 deaths suspected in the Pacific Northwest's record-breaking heat wave
Three people may have died in a record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this week, officials said.