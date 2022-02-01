More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Dry January means less water than normal in California snow
The water contained in California's mountain snow is now lower than the historical average after a January without significant rain or snow.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Falling temps, chilly and windy, chance of flurries
There are wind chill and winter weather advisories in much of northern Minnesota, with a chilly wind in the metro area causing temperatures to fall. There's a chance of flurries or a wintry mix.
Business
Portugal limits some reservoir use amid winter drought
Portugal's government is restricting the use of some reservoirs for hydroelectric power and irrigation amid an unusual winter drought.
Nation
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States beginning Tuesday, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest.
Weather
Morning forecast: Falling temps, windy as cold returns
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 1