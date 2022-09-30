More from Star Tribune
Nation
Live Updates: Emergency services suspended as Ian nears
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Nation
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Fair and pleasant, high 72
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 30
Nation
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
World
Tropical Storm Orlene strengthening in Pacific off Mexico
Tropical Storm Orlene strengthened in the eastern Pacific on Friday and forecasters expected it to become a hurricane while heading for a projected landfall on Mexico's northwestern coast on Monday.