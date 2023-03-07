More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Dry Tuesday, moderate to heavy snow later this week
Tuesday will stay dry and warmer with a high of 37. Keep an eye on the forecast as moderate to heavy snow is likely later this week, with a winter weather advisory starting noon Thursday.
World
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Still recovering from the effects of the first battering, the southeastern African nation of Mozambique is bracing for a rare second hit by long-living Tropical Cyclone Freddy late on Friday night, a regional weather center said Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 37; watching snowstorm for Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 7
Weather
Minnesota in for more snow later this week
At least 4 inches of snow could fall in many areas, the National Weather Service said.
Paul Douglas
What Else - More Snow Coming
At 74.7" in the metro area this is now the 13th snowiest winter since 1884. But wait, there's more! Another long-duration snow event is likely Wednesday night into Friday morning. It looks plowable, with more than 6"possible, followed by a few more inches of slush on Sunday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson