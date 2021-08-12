More from Star Tribune
Local
Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Heavy rains brought flooding early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest and left nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan.
World
Floods that hit northern Turkey leave 17 dead, 1 missing
Turkish authorities said Thursday the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country has risen to 17. One other person is reported missing.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and sunny, high 82
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 12
Nation
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states.
Local
Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes in Red River Valley
The National Weather Service confirms the severe thunderstorms that moved through northern parts of the Red River Valley earlier this week produced six tornadoes.