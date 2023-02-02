More from Star Tribune
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
Evening forecast: Low of minus-11; moonlit sky and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region. Read more about the bitter cold expected Friday but will leave for the weekend.
Paul Douglas
Bitterly Cold Friday, But Much Warmer This Weekend
The next blast of cold air is in place for Friday, but this one will be short-lived as we climb back to the 30s for the weekend. The good news is that a warmer stretch of weather will remain in place through at least the middle of the month. - D.J. Kayser
Phil's Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.