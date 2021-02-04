More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Judge approves Derek Chauvin divorce under secret terms
Heavily redacted court documents make it impossible to determine the terms of the divorce.
Coronavirus
More than 600K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Minnesota
Lieutenant governor endorses priority vaccinations for child-care workers, continuing dial-back measures to limit COVID-19.
Politics
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
House Republicans will be forced to go on the record, defending or rebuking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, racist comments, as well as her past endorsement of violence against Democrats.
Business
Klobuchar, in new role, pushes overhaul of nation's antitrust laws
The new antitrust subcommittee chair says current standards favor big business.