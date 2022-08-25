More from Star Tribune
World
British sewage overflows stink up relations across Channel
EU lawmakers have a new, post-Brexit reason to be annoyed with the U.K.: British sewage overflows seeping into the English Channel and the North Sea.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Decreasing clouds, high 77
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 25
World
Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp
Aid agencies tended Thursday to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers in the Netherlands as authorities investigated the death of a baby in the center a day earlier.
Nation
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month.
Nation
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday.