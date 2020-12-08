More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Pearl Harbor service, sacrifice honored at ceremony
U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack - but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar to avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
Afternoon forecast, Dec. 8
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, chance of sun later, high 43
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Britain begins first coronavirus vaccinations
British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.
Video
Evening forecast: Patchy, freezing fog
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast