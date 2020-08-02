More from Star Tribune
Wild
Life in Edmonton after quarantine
Sarah McLellan finally leaves her hotel in Edmonton after finishing up a 14-day quarantine.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cooler and mostly sunny, high 73
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cooler with a cloudy start, few sprinkles, high 72
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Florida prepares for Isaias after storm lashes Bahamas
Officials in the state said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites.
Nation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the approach of Isaias
The storm system ripped shingles off roofs and blew over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas early on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast.