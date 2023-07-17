More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
A heat wave in southern Europe generates health warnings for residents and tourists
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings Monday as southern Europe began a brutally hot week with temperatures expected to top 40 degrees Celsius — or 104 degrees Fahrenheit — on a continent already sizzling under the sun and overburdened by tourists.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cooler and cloudy, high 76
Temperatures are slightly below average Monday. Things should stay dry and partly cloudy.
Nation
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
Crews in suburban Philadelphia on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family.
World
After heat wave, wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital
Greek authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities Monday as wildfires threatened vacation homes near Athens, with gusts of wind up to 70 kph (45 mph) pushing flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by extreme heat.
World
South Korea's death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40 as workers search for survivors
Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.