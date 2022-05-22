More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cool, windy, some PM sun; high 60
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, May 22
Nation
Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado
Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored, state police said Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, cool; high 60
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 22
Paul Douglas
Acceptable Hail Etiquette on Area Highways?
Expect more sunshine and a whiff of early October in the air - today is as cool as it's going to be anytime soon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000
A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.