Afternoon forecast: Cool, clouding up, high 64
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, May 23
World
More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East
A sandstorm blanketed parts of the Middle East on Monday, including Iraq, Syria and Iran, sending people to hospitals and disrupting flights in some places.
World
New floods in eastern South Africa displace more than 300
More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of renewed heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, weeks after severe flooding killed more than 400 people and displaced more than 40,000 others.
Nation
Cooler weather helps firefighters battling New Mexico blaze
Firefighters in New Mexico who are battling the nation's largest active wildfire said Monday that cooler weather helped them prevent the blaze from growing as nearly 3,000 firefighters worked to strengthen and increase their firebreaks.
Variety
Puerto Rico food scene thriving after string of disasters
The Puerto Rican food scene had reached its peak. Young chefs were inventing delicious new creations, restaurants popped up all over the island, the industry was no longer reliant on tourist season.