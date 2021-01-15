More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Cloudy Weekend Ahead With A Few Snow Showers Saturday Evening
The system that brought that wintry mix of precipitation, as well as blizzard conditions to portions of the state, is on its way out into the weekend. Skies will be mainly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s. A few snow showers could be possible Saturday evening. Click for details. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 27, with a little more snow possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Blizzard continues its grips on southwestern Minnesota
Another 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall Friday in the Twin Cities.
Afternoon forecast: Continued light snow; high 36
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Avalanche warnings aired after heavy snowfall in Switzerland
Authorities in Switzerland have warned of high avalanche risk in mountainous regions of the Alpine nation after heavy snowfall in recent days.