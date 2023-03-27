More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Colder weather on the way, high 41
Things remain calm Monday afternoon but keep an eye on the forecast, colder temperatures and precipitation could be on the way later this week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, March 27
Paul Douglas
Looks Like Another Reluctant Spring
Another cool slap courtesy of Canada drops highs into the 30s by midweek but 40s return later in the week as our slow-motion meltdown continues. Models hint at a little slush Friday night. The pattern looks chilly and very capable of accumulating snow through the first or second week of April. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Pray for rain: Spanish farmers hold unique Mass amid drought
When Josep Altarriba looks across his parched fields, the Spanish farmer can't remember a time of such widespread drought in Catalonia. If it doesn't rain in the next two weeks, he says there's little chance of saving the harvest.