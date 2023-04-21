More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cold with snow showers, high 38
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, April 21
Minneapolis
Fort Snelling State Park closes due to flooding
A variety of parks have flooded in recent days due to large amounts of snowmelt and rain entering rivers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with snow showers, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 21
Nation
UN's weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Looking back at 2022's weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.
World
Early warning is first defense in India climate disasters
For deep sea fishermen Charlene Lenis, Jerome Beji and their 10-person crew, knowing when a cyclone is approaching can spell the difference between life and death.