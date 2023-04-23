More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cold with chance of rain, high 46
Temperatures remain below average. Watch for a chance of precipitation later this afternoon.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud breaks seasonal snowfall record
Cold air and heavy snowfall Friday created perfect conditions for snow to stick, pushing St. Cloud's snow total to 88.2 inches.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and breezy, high 46
It'll be another chilly Sunday with light breezes. Things should start to warm up later this week.
Regional Weather
Chilly Temps Linger. Gradual Warming Next Week
A cold storm sparks scrappy clouds today and sprinkles tomorrow, but it will start to feel like spring later this week, with highs poking into the 50s. A storm stalls over the Upper Midwest next weekend, keeping us cooler and wetter than normal. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Duluth
Duluth flooding leads to sewage overflow
Public health concerns are minimal, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.