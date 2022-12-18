More from Star Tribune
Nation
Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas
Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold weather week, high 9
Bundle up, Minnesota! No snow today but things are getting colder and will likely stay that way for the rest of the week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold week ahead, high 12
Things will be dry in the Twin Cities this Sunday but more snow may be on the way later this week. Cold air rushes in today and over the next few days.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 2; bitter cold and clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Mainly Cloudy And Chillier Sunday - Cold Leading Up To Christmas
Skies will remain cloudy on Sunday across much of the state, with highs only in the teens in the metro. They'll be even colder later this week - potentially not making it above zero. - D.J. Kayser