Afternoon forecast: Cold persists, high 1
Wind chill issues continue across the state, especially in northwestern Minnesota. But our break from snow continues this week.
Morning forecast: Dangerous windchills; high 1 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 30
World
New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood
A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand's most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives.
Paul Douglas
Bitterly Cold & Sunny Monday - Temps Moderate Toward Mid-Week
Monday will be one of those misleading days as you look outside - yes, it'll be sunny, but it'll be bitterly cold as highs struggle to make it above zero. Teens return after Monday, though, for much of the rest of the work week - and 20s look to be in the picture by next weekend! - D.J. Kayser