Afternoon forecast: Cold and windy
Temperatures stay chilly Sunday and into the week. Windy and cloudy throughout the day. Things may warm up by the weekend.
Nation
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Four years before Category 4 Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida, the state's Panhandle had its own encounter with an even stronger hurricane, Michael. The Category 5 storm all but destroyed one town, fractured thousands of homes and businesses and did some $25 billion in damage.
Morning forecast: Cold and cloudy, high of 43
It's a chilly start to the week and getting colder. Grab your fall jacket and expect cloudy, windy conditions. Highs in the high 30s to mid-40s around the state.
Paul Douglas
Another Blast Of Cooler Air Moves In Sunday
Hope you enjoyed the nicer day of the weekend on Saturday, as we'll be cloudy, cooler, and windy again on Sunday with the cool blast lasting through early in the week. I can't rule out an isolated rain/snow shower in the metro, but better chances exist up north. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clouds with cooler weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.