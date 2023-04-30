More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cold and windy, high 49
Things remain cold, cloudy and windy Sunday afternoon. Watch for potential rain or a wintery mix. Temperatures should warm up over the next couple of days.
Takeaways about heat deaths and vulnerable older people
Heat waves fueled by climate change are arriving earlier, growing more intense and lasting longer, creating higher risks of illness and death for older people who are especially vulnerable to hot weather.
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears
Paramedics summoned to an Arizona retirement community last summer found an 80-year-old woman slumped inside her mobile home, enveloped in the suffocating 99-degree (37 C) heat she suffered for days after her air conditioner broke down. Efforts to revive her failed, and her death was ruled environmental heat exposure aggravated by heart disease and diabetes.
Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears
Research on a flat spot for air evacuations. Talk of old-style civil defense sirens to warn of fast-moving wildfires. Hundreds of urban firefighters training in wildland firefighting techniques while snow still blankets the ground.
Morning forecast: Chance of wintery mix, high 49
Sunday should be our last wet day for a while. Temperatures remain below average and don't be surprised if you see some rain and snow throughout the day.