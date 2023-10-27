More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Dropping Temperatures & Windy Friday With Snow Showers Possible Saturday
It looks like winter is starting to arrive in the region. While the metro will see rain showers Thursday Night, the name of the game on Friday is blustery weather with dropping temperatures. Then, a few snow showers are possible on Saturday. - D.J. Kayser
