More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and sunny, high 27
Weather remains sunny and cold this Sunday. There is a slight chance for snow by Tuesday but things should stay dry in the meantime.
World
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with clear skies, high 30
It'll be sunny and cold Sunday. Our next chance of snow appears to be Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Cold Start to December. Light Snow Chances
Quiet and somewhat warmer weather will be in place on Sunday with light snow possible farther north. A little more light snow will be possible on Tuesday, but no major snow storms are brewing. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 13; clear to partly cloudy; a warmer Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.