Business Judge issues stern ruling in feud among one of Minnesota's richest families over $1B estate
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and breezy, high 34
Temperatures remain below average. There's a chance of some flurries in the Twin Cities later today.
Nation
Tornado-spawning storms may get worse due to warming
America will probably get more killer tornado- and hail-spawning supercells as the world warms, according to a new study that also warns the lethal storms will edge eastward to strike more frequently in the more populous Southern states, like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
World
India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says
With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly, high 35; chance of PM snow showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 28
Paul Douglas
Cooler Than Average With Rain Late Week
Another swipe of nippy Canadian air arrives today and Wednesday. A little rain Thursday and Friday ends as slush Friday night. That's no April Fool's joke. We won't hit 50F at MSP until April; the latest first-50 since 2001. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson