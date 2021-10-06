More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, warm; high 73
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, high 73
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Paul Douglas
Weather Bliss Gives Way to Late Week Puddles
We've had quite a run of 70s and 80s in recent weeks. When the weather is this nice for this long I get paranoid, waiting for the other shoe (boot) to drop. No big, headline-grabbing storms are brewing just yet, but a few welcome showers and T-storms are likely from Thursday into the weekend. Chipping away at drought, one storm at a time.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mainly clear and dry
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, beautiful; high 72
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5