More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 45; even warmer this weekend
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 22
Nation
Pacific storm that unleashed coastal flooding pushes across Southern California into Arizona
A Pacific storm that pounded coastal areas northwest of Los Angeles brought more heavy rain and scattered roadway flooding as it pushed through San Diego to the deserts on its way into Arizona early Friday.
Business
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.
Business
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain
For most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, this year's prospects aren't good.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, warm, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 22