Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 40; chance of showers
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Sunday, June 5
Nation
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit more force as it headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads.
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, showers tonight, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, June 5
World
Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage
Fierce thunderstorms and hailstorms around France left one woman dead and 14 people injured, ravaged vineyards and delayed flights.
Nation
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.