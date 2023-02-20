More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities metro braces for record-setting snowstorm
Gov. Tim Walz issued an emergency executive order to activate the National Guard.
Nation
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter storm warnings begin
Two large snow events will pass over Minnesota this week. For the metro area, winter storm warnings begin Tuesday afternoon.
St. Cloud
Little Falls woman is killed in one of many crashes near Grand Forks amid blizzard conditions
Blowing snow contributed to numerous crashes on Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Thompson, the patrol said.
Weather
Morning forecast: First round of major snowstorm arrives today
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 21