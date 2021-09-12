More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Pope Francis' crackdown on traditional Latin masses draws mixed response among Twin Cities Catholics
Business Employees, former owners left in lurch after major Twin Cities produce company folds under new owner
More from Star Tribune
Local Pope Francis' crackdown on traditional Latin masses draws mixed response among Twin Cities Catholics
Business Employees, former owners left in lurch after major Twin Cities produce company folds under new owner
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, chance of showers and storms
The weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Nation
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana.
World
Spain deploys military against wildfire, evacuates 2,500
Soldiers were deployed Sunday in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire that is burning for a fourth day, invigorated by stray embers that sparked a new hot spot.
Nation
Ida deals new blow to Louisiana schools struggling to reopen
Tara Williams' three little boys run shirtless, because most of their clothes were swept away, and they stack milk crates beneath a blazing sun because their toys are all gone too. Their apartment is barely more than a door dangling from a frame, the roof obliterated, most everything in it lost.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 74, chance of showers
The weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, September 12, 2021.