World
Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron
An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world.
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and mild, high 30
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 17
Randball
Mike Zimmer is getting dumped on now, but history might be more kind
The former Vikings coach needed to go, but his tenure is being judged too harshly.
Gophers
7-footer Thompson shines after finally getting playing time vs. Iowa
Treyton Thompson, the freshman center from central Minnesota, was a spark off the bench against Iowa in his first substantial playing time of the season.
Variety
Cloud Cult comes 'Out of a Hole' ahead of spring album, Minnesota Orchestra gigs
The Upper Midwest band's first album in six years will arrive March 6 before their COVID-delayed Orchestra Hall dates.