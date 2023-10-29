More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and cold, high 37
Things stay dry and cold Sunday. Watch for snow later this week, then a warm up.
World
How extreme weather in the US may have affected the pumpkins you picked this year for Halloween
Hudson, CO. — Alan Mazzotti can see the Rocky Mountains about 30 miles west of his pumpkin patch in northeast Colorado on a clear day.…
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and cold, high 37
It'll be a dry and cold Sunday but watch for snow potential over the next couple of days.
Paul Douglas
Making Up For Hot Days In Early October
The sun peeks out today with upper 30s, still a far cry from our normal high of 51F in the metro. Monday daytime should be dry, but a fairly vigorous Alberta Clipper rotates a pinwheel of slushy snow across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning. Halloween 2023 may start out with a coating to an inch of slush during the morning but possibly dry for Trick or Treating, with wind chills in the teens. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26; snow shower possible early; otherwise, mainly cloudy
The latest forecasat for the Twin Cities and region.