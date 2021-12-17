More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island has been "leveled to the ground."
World
Typhoon leaves 19 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island has been "leveled to the ground."
World
Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption
Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud.
Paul Douglas
A Barely-White Christmas for the Metro?
Parts of the north metro are waking up to an inch of fluff this morning. Models predict a few minor snowfalls next week, mainly northern counties, with a few days in the 30s. A couple inches of new snow may fall on central Minnesota, with some 4-8" amounts over the northern third of the state by Christmas. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 18; light snow possible at times with little or no accumulation
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.