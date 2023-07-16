Paul Douglas

Today will be gusty and cool with 70s and a few showers north and east of MSP. The next opportunity for a few lonely T-storms will come Wednesday, but you'll be shocked to hear that this is not a wet pattern we're in. We are defaulting to drought, and odds favor it will get worse. Long range models hint at more 90s by the end of July, so enjoy all this free A/C! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson